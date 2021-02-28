Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

