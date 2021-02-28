New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

