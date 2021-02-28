New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 88,957 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

