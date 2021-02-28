New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

