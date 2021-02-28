New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

