New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,686 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Visteon worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Visteon by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Visteon by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 153,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visteon by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NASDAQ VC opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

