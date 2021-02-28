New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,300 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 851,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,135,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.36. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.