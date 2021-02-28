New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,000 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.00 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

