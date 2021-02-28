NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NewMarket by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1,326.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $378.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.56. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $458.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.