Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.