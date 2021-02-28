Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43 to $1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.43-1.54 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

