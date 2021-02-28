NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $158.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $134.78 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 794,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after acquiring an additional 226,460 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

