Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $163.47. 1,728,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,605. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $172.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

