Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $2.75

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NAT opened at $2.97 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

