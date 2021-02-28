North Growth Management Ltd. Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 3.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $298.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.