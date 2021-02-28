North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 19,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises about 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

