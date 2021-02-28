North Growth Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Herman Miller worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.