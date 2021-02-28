Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 386,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

