Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

