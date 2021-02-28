NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 784.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

