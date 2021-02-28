NS Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.34. 7,844,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.