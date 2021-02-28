NS Partners Ltd Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 13,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $7,348,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,799. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

