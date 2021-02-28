NS Partners Ltd Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,255,172. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.86. 1,264,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

