NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE NS opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.