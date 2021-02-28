Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.