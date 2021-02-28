NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 1930482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

About NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.