NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.73. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

