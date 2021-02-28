NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $665.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $600.00 to $665.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA stock opened at $548.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.73. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

