Nvwm LLC Acquires Shares of 25,506 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,997 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,469 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Yelp stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -221.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

