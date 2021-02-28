Nvwm LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANSYS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.99 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

