Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4,493.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.