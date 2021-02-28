Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 36.9%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price was up 36.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 94,989,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 78,863,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.