Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Critical Comparison

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 17.99% 3.78% 1.62% Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Investors Real Estate Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 8 0 2.67 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $36.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Investors Real Estate Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 9.27 $341.12 million $3.07 12.10 Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.82 $79.21 million $3.72 18.45

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

