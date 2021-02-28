Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.90. The stock had a trading volume of 229,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

