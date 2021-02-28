Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Opera updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

