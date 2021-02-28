Oppenheimer Raises PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $55.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

