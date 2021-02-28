OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Raised to $85.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a P/E ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.