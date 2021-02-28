Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

