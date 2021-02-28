Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

ORLY opened at $447.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.