Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.39 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

