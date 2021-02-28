Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.76 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $58.59 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.