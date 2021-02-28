Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in eBay by 46.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,639 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,263 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,111 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 18.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

