Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $145.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $159.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

