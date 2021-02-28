Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 160 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.20, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.11.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

