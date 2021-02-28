Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 321,670 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,670 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average is $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

