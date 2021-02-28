Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 909 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,982 shares of company stock valued at $244,348. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

