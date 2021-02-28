Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%.

ORN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

