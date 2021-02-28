ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IX opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. ORIX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

