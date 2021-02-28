ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

