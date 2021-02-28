Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Down 5.2%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.36 and last traded at $85.67. 1,302,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 756,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.35.

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.